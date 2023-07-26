Ghana: Nigerian Jailed 10 Years for Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine

A Nigerian based in Brazil, Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu, has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for dealing in cocaine, by the Accra High Court.

He was also fined GH¢120,000 and would serve three additional years in default. The sentence is expected to run concurrently.

Ukechukwu was accused of possessing and attempting to smuggle cocaine into Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

He was grabbed by officials of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) at the arrival hall of the KIA, on December 11, 2022, when he was going through arrival formalities.

The officials suspected Ukechukwu to be a drug dealer, and a check revealed cocaine weighing 16568.83 grams concealed in his luggage.

Mr Ukechukwu was charged with six counts of narcotic offences relating to importation and possession of narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

When he appeared before the court, presided over by Mary Ekue Yanzuh, he pleaded guilty to all six counts, and was convicted on his plea on Thursday, July 13, 2023

The court ordered the destruction of the exhibit (cocaine), which was carried out the same day by investigators of NACOC in the presence of the Court Registrar, state prosecutors and the defence counsel.

The Commission, in a statement signed by Francis Opoku Amoah, Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations, said NACOC was committed to upholding its mandate to protect the public from the trade and usage of illegal narcotics, to maintain public safety.

He reminded the public the possession, use and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorisation are still illegal, and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020, (Act 1019).