Ghana: Otumfuo Pledges to Settle Kotoko's Debt

The Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has given an assurance to settle the outstanding debt of the club.

According to what Times Sports has gathered currently, the club's debt stock stands at over GH¢3 million, made up of unpaid salaries of players and officials of the club and others.

That came up at Friday's meeting of the Asantehene with former players and section of the supporters at the Manhyia Palace.

The discussions at the Manhyia Palace, followed the dissolution of the Management and Board of the Club led by Dr Kwame Kyei as their tenure ended.

Aimed at charting a new course for the club, the meeting discussed various pressing issues, and some crucial information were also revealed.

It was disclosed that Asante Kotoko would require more than GH¢5 million to effectively run the club; to facilitate the settlement of all existing debts and aid in recruitment efforts.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that the players of Kotoko have been unpaid for a period of five months, highlighting the severity of the financial situation.

It also came out that the club owed the former Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, salary arrears over GH¢200,000.

The Asantehene urged the new IMC (Interim Management Committee) in place to hasten with preparation for the new season since other clubs have started recruitment and put pre-season preparations underway.

Meanwhile, former Ghana Coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead for Asante Kotoko as they navigate through a period of transition ahead of the season.

The former club coach, is part of a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC), appointed by the Asantehene to oversee the club's activities, including building a competitive team for the upcoming season that is set to kick off in September.

At present, Kotoko are operating without a board or management, as Otumfuo Osei Tutu entrusts the club's fate into the hands of Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Kwesi Appiah, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum as the Head Coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, as members of the IMC.

In an interview, Kwesi Appiah acknowledged that the upcoming season would not be an easy one for the club.

"The season will not be easy for Kotoko, but once we have a substantive coach, he will be looking at the players who will be leaving and then recruit new ones as replacements," said Appiah.

He mentioned the importance of recruiting new talents to bolster the team's strength.