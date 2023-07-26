Ghana: President Makes 3 New Appointments

26 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Dr Freda Prempeh, as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who tended in her resignation letter to the President on Saturday, July 22, and accepted by the President.

The President also appointed the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways and MP for Afigya Sekyere, Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as the new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and MP for Tatale/ Sanguli, Thomas Mbomba now the new Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways.

This is in a statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Director of Communication at the presidency, Mr Eugine Arhin.

Their appointments take effect immediately and there would be no vetting of the respective appointees since they had been vetted already, the statement explained.

