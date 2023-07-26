Ghana: Let's Build Sustainable Peace, Global Stability - ACCPA

The Executive Director of the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA), Paul Frimpong, has called for a new way of thinking in order to build sustainable peace and stability in the world.

"It is evident that our world today requires new ways of thinking when it comes to building sustainable peace and stability. China's Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) is a sincere appeal to the entire world for extensive inter-civilisational communication, which is extremely beneficial, practical, and long-lasting," he said.

Mr Frimpong made the call during the Public Forum on China's Global Civilisation Initiative held in Accra by ACCPA in partnership with the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana.

Introduced in 2023, China this year introduced the Global Civilisation Initiative, which emphasised the need for cooperation, unity, and communication as nations around the world grapple with similar issues, as they work to find peace and progress and explore modernisation.

The forum centred on China's new proposal called the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI), which outlines key pillars on how to build a harmonious and peaceful world without antagonism and confrontations.

It attracted some 200 participants and key policy experts from both the public and private sectors and the diplomatic community, who discussed and shared perspectives on China's Global Civilisation Initiative and how that could be leveraged to build peace, stability, and prosperity in our world today.

Mr Frimpong said the world would greatly benefit, if there were more open and frank conversations on the China's Global Civilisation Initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of enthusiasm of participants in gaining an understanding of the key pillars of China's Global Civilisation Initiative proposal.

Mr Frimpong further reiterated the commitment of his outfit, ACCPA, which is a Sino-African research and policy think tank and advisory firm, to creating an intellectually stimulating and open forum to share perspectives on Africa-China relations.

The Chinese Director at the Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana, Professor Jimin Wang said cultural tolerance could become a key cornerstone for creating sustainable peace in the world.

The forum opened with insightful keynote speeches delivered Ambassador Anani Demuyakor, former Ghana's Ambassador to China, Ambasador Anani Demuyakor, the Director of Political Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Danzhu Lou, and a Professor at the University of Ghana, Prof. Gabriel Nii Noi Dowuona.