Cameroon: Sago 2023 - Sonara honors the appointment.

The 12th edition of the Government Action Fair opened its doors in Yaoundé, Cameroon on July 24, 2023 at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaoundé.

Chaired by the Minister of Communication René Emmanuel SADI Representative of the Prime Minister.

The SAGO is being held this year under the theme: " Development of infrastructure and structural transformations of the Cameroonian" " as a major lever for achieving the objectives of SND 30." Among the public and private companies expected, SONARA occupies a gigantic well-appointed stand at the heart of the space reserved for this show. The corporate citizen welcomes visitors and curious people. As for the companies that are filling up on eggs at this edition, the enclosure of the stand exhibits samples of petroleum products. In the presence of the Head of Department of Public Relations, Communication, Translation and Interpretation Representative of the Director General, Mr. EBONG-PENDE EPIE received, the Minister of Communication Representative of the Prime Minister, the members of the government.

