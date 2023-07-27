Nigeria: IDP Camp Crisis Worse in Benue Than Borno - UN

The United Nations (UN) has said that the humanitarian crisis in Internally Displaced Persons' (IDPs) camps in Benue State is worse than those in the North Eastern part of Nigeria, particularly Borno State.

Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr Mathias Schmale, made the observation when he visited Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Government House in Makurdi.

Schmale said the plight of some of the IDPs at the camps visited by his team during their previous visits was worse than the situation in the North Eastern part of the country.

"What I see in the IDP camps in Benue are worse than what I saw in Borno," he said.

The Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator therefore urged Alia to help his team to identify key issues in order to find solutions to the insecurity crisis bedeviling the state, adding that "we are keen with government who are willing to bring lasting solutions - relocating them (IDPs) back to their homes."

Governor Alia on his part decried the extent of humanitarian crisis his administration on assumption of office had encountered.

He said, "An enormous humanitarian crisis occasioned by various forms of conflicts and natural disasters, which has left us with internally displaced persons, covering 37,412 households with a total population of 2,124,000.

"Out of this number, 241,342 persons are in 13 IDP camps while the balance of 1,882,658 live within their host communities. The plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs) cannot be overlooked. SEMA has been directed to put together a resettlement plan, which will be shared with your office to solicit for intervention."