Nigeria: IDP Camp Crisis Worse in Benue Than Borno - UN

26 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

The United Nations (UN) has said that the humanitarian crisis in Internally Displaced Persons' (IDPs) camps in Benue State is worse than those in the North Eastern part of Nigeria, particularly Borno State.

Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr Mathias Schmale, made the observation when he visited Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Government House in Makurdi.

Schmale said the plight of some of the IDPs at the camps visited by his team during their previous visits was worse than the situation in the North Eastern part of the country.

"What I see in the IDP camps in Benue are worse than what I saw in Borno," he said.

The Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator therefore urged Alia to help his team to identify key issues in order to find solutions to the insecurity crisis bedeviling the state, adding that "we are keen with government who are willing to bring lasting solutions - relocating them (IDPs) back to their homes."

Governor Alia on his part decried the extent of humanitarian crisis his administration on assumption of office had encountered.

He said, "An enormous humanitarian crisis occasioned by various forms of conflicts and natural disasters, which has left us with internally displaced persons, covering 37,412 households with a total population of 2,124,000.

"Out of this number, 241,342 persons are in 13 IDP camps while the balance of 1,882,658 live within their host communities. The plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs) cannot be overlooked. SEMA has been directed to put together a resettlement plan, which will be shared with your office to solicit for intervention."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.