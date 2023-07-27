Nigeria: Cattle Rearing - Terrorists Kill 21 Fulani Herdsmen for Ignoring Their Warning in Borno

At least 21 herdsmen have been killed by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) fighters in separate attacks in Borno State, North East of Nigeria for ignoring the warning of the terrorists group.

Sources said the terrorists who rode on 17 motorcycles attacked and killed 14 herdsmen in the axis of Kukawa in the evening of Tuesday 25, July 2023 after accusing them of trespassing.

A Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama who confirmed the atrack said they didn't fire any shots from their rifles as they freely deployed machetes in beheading many of the herdsmen.

After killing the herdsmen and stealing their livestock, the insurgents moved towards the axis of Kukawa, Doro and Kalla, areas suspected to be occupied by large numbers of the terrorists.

Consequently, on July 25, at about 2300hours, the terrorists in about 7 gun trucks intercepted another Fulani herdsmen in the axis of Kukawa and killed six additional persons after warning them not to ever come to the area.

Some of the remaining victims who fled the scene were able to recover four bodies in the aftermath of the attacks leaving several bodies to litter in the bushes.

On Monday July 24, 2023, ISWAP terrorists abducted about 7 Fulani herdsmen in Monguno after sneaking to the town through the axis of Ajilari Charly 7.

This was as another unspecified number of the Fulani men were abducted by the terrorists group in Garere village in Gudumbali local government area of Borno State where they demanded for N40 million ransome.

ISWAP leadership had recently placed a ban on fishing, farming and cattle rearing within some of its hideouts after accusing the people of spying on them for the Nigerian Military.

Sources pointes out that the week-long onslaught against the herdsmen have forced them to flee from Lake Chad to safer locations in the axis of Cameroon, Niger and Chad.