Nigeria: Wizkid Is My Favourite Nigerian Musician - John Boyega

26 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega, has revealed that his favourite artiste from the country is Wizkid. He stated during a recent interview that 'he has always loved Wizkid'.

Speaking on the Netflix Rep Your Flag show, Boyega shared some of his favourite things about Nigeria, his home country.

The actor said, "I'd say my favourite Nigerian artiste is Wizkid. I have always loved Wiz, obviously, sorry. But Burna Boy, Davido there is so much but Wiz has always had my heart from the beginning. That is who I followed for the longest. In Nigeria, we have various different music genres but afrobeats is just killing it right now."

Further speaking on the things he loves about the country Boyega, who recently starred in the movie 'They Cloned Tyrone', said "My favourite Nigerian dish is jollof rice, with a side of plantain, two pieces of chicken and maybe a side of oxtail added in there and mum's secret spice with a bottle of super malt.

"When it comes to visiting places in Nigeria, it is definitely going to visit my family in Abeokuta, which is just slightly outside Lagos. I also like going to Abuja which is very clean and more chilled. And obviously, I do like stepping in Lagos for dirty December. Every year we must go to Lagos. We must party, we must enjoy because Nigerians like a good time."

 

