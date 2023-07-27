Nigeria: Google Says Nigerians Can Now Pay With Naira On Play Store

Google on Wednesday announced that Nigerians can now make payments on its Play Store using the local currency, the naira.

This followed its partnership with Verve, the largest domestic card scheme in Africa, to make digital transactions on Google Play Store easier and more accessible for Nigerians.

As of today, Google said Nigerians can use their Verve cards to make purchases on the Google Play Store, strengthening the digital ecosystem in the country.

Coming at a time banks in the country are struggling to meet forex demands from their customers to make international payments, the announcement comes as a relief for Nigerians buying apps from the Google Store.

Under this new arrangement, Google will process Verve transactions within Nigeria.

These transactions will be undertaken in naira (NG) and treated as local transactions by the country's banking institutions.

As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store.