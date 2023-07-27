Nigeria: How Fuel Subsidy Removal Presents Transformative Opportunity for Nigeria's Oil Sector - PWC Nigeria

27 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

An expert said the subsidy shielded companies from the reality of their profits, and companies will now confront the true market dynamics.

Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria, has underscored the transformative opportunity for Nigeria's oil and gas downstream sector following the removal of fuel subsidy.

It made this assertion at a press conference held Wednesday in Lagos to discuss the outlook for the downstream sector post-subsidy era.

Commenting, Pedro Omontuemhen, Partner & Africa Oil and Gas Leader, PwC Nigeria, who was represented by Cyril Azobu, Partner & Mining Leader, noted that the policy allows companies to confront market dynamics.

"As the subsidy era comes to an end, Nigeria's oil and gas downstream sector faces a transformative opportunity," the official said.

"The subsidy shielded companies from the reality of their profits. Now, companies will confront the true market dynamics.

"In addition to navigating risks from global economic shifts, fluctuating energy prices, Nigeria's macroeconomic conditions and forex regime, companies must embrace operational excellence to stay competitive."

President Bola Tinubu had, in May, announced the end of the subsidy regime amid fiscal constraints and poor revenues. He added that the subsidy payments were unsustainable and had to be scrapped.

While discussing the opportunities the policy presented, the firm also made several recommendations which players in the sector should consider, especially around reviewing their strategies.

Akinyemi Akingbade, Partner, Energy, Utilities & Resources, PwC Nigeria, who gave the lead presentation at the session, said the downstream sector would evolve rapidly post-subsidy removal.

"We anticipate a consolidation of players in the sector as size and economies of scale will play a major role in shaping competition in the market," he noted.

"As the sector becomes more competitive, companies would need to review their supply chain management, leverage digital technology and have a sound risk management system to manage cost and deliver value to their stakeholders.

"For growth and sustainability, they should invest in other energy options, e.g. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and auto Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as the world embraces low carbon energy."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.