Nigeria: Court Orders Firm to Advertise Winding-Up Petition Within 14 Days

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has ordered Uniterm Nigeria Limited to advertise its winding-up petition against Oriental Energy Resources Limited in three media outfits within 14 days from the date the order was made.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the order, following a winding up petition brought by the Uniterm Nigeria against Oriental Energy Resources.

Uniterm Nigeria had in the suit, prayed the court for leave to advertise its petition for winding-up against Oriental Energy Resources.

According to the claimant, the petition for winding up of Oriental Energy Resources Limited followed the inability of the energy company to pay the debt owed to the petitioner.

In its written address, Uniterm Nigeria through its counsel, Uchechukwu Obi, SAN, argued that the sole issue for determination by the court was whether the petitioner has satisfied all the conditions precedent for the grant of the application for an order for the advertisement of a winding up petition.

He contended that Uniterm Nigeria has satisfied all the conditions precedent for the grant of the application in that it has filed a valid petition before this court and the same has been served on the respondent (Oriental Energy Resources Limited) in line with the rules of the court.

But urging the court to dismiss the application, Oriental Energy Resources through its lawyer, Funke Agbor, SAN, asked for an order dismissing or striking out the petition and all pending applications filed by the petitioner for being incompetent and a gross abuse of the process of the court.

The court in its ruling, granted the order for advertisement of the winding-up petition in three media outfits within 14 days.