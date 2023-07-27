Nigeria: Court Orders Firm to Advertise Winding-Up Petition Within 14 Days

27 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has ordered Uniterm Nigeria Limited to advertise its winding-up petition against Oriental Energy Resources Limited in three media outfits within 14 days from the date the order was made.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the order, following a winding up petition brought by the Uniterm Nigeria against Oriental Energy Resources.

Uniterm Nigeria had in the suit, prayed the court for leave to advertise its petition for winding-up against Oriental Energy Resources.

According to the claimant, the petition for winding up of Oriental Energy Resources Limited followed the inability of the energy company to pay the debt owed to the petitioner.

In its written address, Uniterm Nigeria through its counsel, Uchechukwu Obi, SAN, argued that the sole issue for determination by the court was whether the petitioner has satisfied all the conditions precedent for the grant of the application for an order for the advertisement of a winding up petition.

He contended that Uniterm Nigeria has satisfied all the conditions precedent for the grant of the application in that it has filed a valid petition before this court and the same has been served on the respondent (Oriental Energy Resources Limited) in line with the rules of the court.

But urging the court to dismiss the application, Oriental Energy Resources through its lawyer, Funke Agbor, SAN, asked for an order dismissing or striking out the petition and all pending applications filed by the petitioner for being incompetent and a gross abuse of the process of the court.

The court in its ruling, granted the order for advertisement of the winding-up petition in three media outfits within 14 days.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.