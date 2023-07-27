Nigeria: Harsh Economy - How We Intend to Help Staff - - Wema Bank

27 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

As a way of cushioning the effects of the harsh economy, the management of Wema Bank has promised an increment in employees' salaries.

Disclosing this in a statement, the bank said the pay raise would enable staff to maintain a good standard of living and create a standard for pro-employee initiatives in Nigeria.

A statement by its Divisional Head, People, Brand and Culture, Ololade Ogungbenro, stated that its objective was to ensure that employees execute their duties in an enabling and rewarding environment without compromising their work-life.

Ogungbenro said: "These factors include the work environment, remuneration policy, work schedule, and other conditions of employment that influence the employee's health, safety and sense of job security.

"Again, the ideal working condition would adequately support employees' lives, well-being, health and safety, and ensure they are fully rewarded for their services, allowing them to achieve true work-life without compromising the financial factor. Wema Bank also creates a sense of community among its employees, in the process building a support system for every member of its staff."

