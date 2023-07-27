Nigeria: APC Chair - North West State Chairmen Endorse Ganduje As Lukman Quits

Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the seven states of North West geopolitical zone have endorsed the choice of the former Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the next national chairman of the party.

Rising from their meeting held in Kaduna, the party chairmen hinged the decision to endorse the immediate past governor of Kano State on what they described as his immense contributions to the success and development of the APC.

This is coming just as national vice chairman (North-West) of the party, Salihu Lukman, has resigned from his position.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the acting national chairman of the party, Lukman said his resignation was with immediate effect, noting that he was quitting instead of remaining in the party and constitute a distraction for leaders and the Tinubu government.

Although his resignation appears to be voluntary, LEADERSHIP gathered that it may not be unconnected with his protest against the reported endorsement of former Ganduje as the next national chairman of the party by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors on the party's platform.

Lukman had also fought the former national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, over what he described as his dictatorial style of governance, a crisis that dragged till the former Nasarawa governor and the party's national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, were compelled to resign from office.

His letter of resignation reads: "I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-West of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC). My resignation is with immediate effect, which becomes necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

"Rather than remaining in the leadership of the party and becoming a source of distraction for leaders and especially for the young government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is better to excuse myself and take time off from politics, I wilt however retain my membership of the party in the hope that our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will retract from acts that will be unjust and illegal, which is crucial to any claim of being democratic or progressive, whether as politicians or as patriotic Nigerians.

"I wish to convey my sincere gratitude to our leaders in Kaduna, especially Mallam Nasir Ahmad Ei-Rufai for finding me worthy of nomination to serve at the highest level of the party's leadership.

"I do hope all our leaders will appreciate that I am left with no option in the circumstance. I wish the party and all our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bold Ahmed Tinubu all the best and will continue to give my modest support towards the success of the party from the background."

Meanwhile, in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, the North West APC state chairmen said Ganduje sojourned the whole country during the 2023 general election, making immense contributions which saw to the emergence of Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

The communiqué reads in parts: "We the State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC from the seven States comprising Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa that made up the Northwest Geopolitical Zone of the country rising from a meeting held in Kaduna on Tuesday, 25/07/2023, unanimously endorsed Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

"This decision followed the immense contributions made to the party by the two terms governor of the second most populous state in the nation, Kano, especially at the 2023 general election which saw the emergence of our most enviable President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as President.

"It is on record that Dr. Ganduje sojourned the whole country making contacts and convincing Nigerians on what Nigeria and Nigerians stand to benefit should Tinubu emerge as president.

"We as leaders of the ruling party in our respective states have also gone through every step of good reasons and came to the conclusion and conviction that based on qualification, wealth of experience, maturity, steadfastness, commitment and resilience, Ganduje is the best person for the exalted office of chairman of the party, not only from the zone but in the country.

"Our continued appreciation will be undaunted to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the special recognition he has always accorded the zone, the people and the party at all times.

"The North West zone will on its would always be with the president as he marches towards making Nigeria greater," the communique read.

The six paragraphs communique was signed by all the seven North West state chairmen.

They are Isa Sadiq Acida, Sokoto State; Air Cdre Emmanuel K Jekada (rtd), Kaduna State; Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Kana, Kebbi State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Kano State; Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, Jigawa State; Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Zamfara State and Hon. Muhammad Sani Ali, Katsina State.