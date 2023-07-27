Nigeria: Doctors Go On Strike

26 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

Doctors working in Nigeria's public hospitals have taken a decisive step by initiating a strike, highlighting their growing frustration with the government's inaction towards addressing long-standing grievances.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) reports that approximately 50 doctors are leaving the country every week in search of better opportunities abroad, attributing this mass exodus to poor working conditions and inadequate pay.

The strike, which commenced today has significantly impacted medical services in various public hospitals across the nation, leaving thousands of patients without access to vital healthcare.

The Nigerian doctors have expressed their disappointment with the government's failure to respond to their demands for improved conditions within the healthcare system.

Among the primary concerns voiced by the striking doctors are the deplorable working conditions they endure on a daily basis.

The lack of essential medical supplies and equipment in many public hospitals has hindered their ability to provide quality care to patients.

The Nigeria Medical Association has been in ongoing discussions with the government, advocating for better working conditions, improved infrastructure, and higher wages for doctors to retain skilled healthcare professionals in the country.

However, the association claims that the government has shown little willingness to address these pressing issues, leading to the escalating crisis.

