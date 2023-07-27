Liberia: Weah Pledges to Respect Voters' Will

President George Manneh Weah has promised that the interest of the Liberians is served and that their will is done during the October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The incumbent is seeking another six years of presidential term against several opposition leaders who also want to battle him out of the presidency through the ballot.

"As I seek to be returned for a second mandate, I am focused on sparing no energy in ensuring that the interest of the Liberian people is served and that their will is done," Weah said at Liberia's 176th Independence Day celebration in Monrovia Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

He recalled that he and other political stakeholders recently signed the Farmington Declaration which imposes on them the obligation to make the environment violence-free.

He said the instrument requires them to work together to ensure that the ensuing elections are free, fair, transparent, and inclusive.

"Today, I reiterate, with renewed resolve, my commitment to patriotically discharge the responsibilities imposed on me as your leader, in the promotion and preservation of the fundamental rights and freedoms that are guaranteed by the Constitution," said Mr. Weah.

He pledged to strive to create an atmosphere that is conducive to the unrestricted right for citizens to exercise their franchise in a peaceful, transparent, and inclusive process.

He also promised that the conduct of the 10 October presidential and legislative elections will be credible and will meet all national and international standards.

He however reminded Liberians that while he is the Chief Executive Administrator of the country, the success he is promising does not rest with him alone.

He suggested that the inclusiveness of this exercise requires the full and committed participation of all citizens and friendly partners.

Above all, he noted, it requires the unreserved commitment of those political stakeholders who are vying for positions in these forthcoming elections, as well as their followers.

"It should be understood that, while our individual and collective political interests are uppermost, those desires should not be put above the interest and general well-being of the country, which is indeed our collective interest," he cautioned Liberians.

Weah explained that after long and bitter years in the wilderness of anarchy, Liberians should know the value of peace.

"I am happy that since August 18, 2003, when leaders of various factions and interests made a solemn affirmation to end violence by signing the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Accra, Ghana, Liberians have demonstrated their resolve never to resort to violence or go to war to settle their grievances," he added.

He said all leaders since then, including him, have upheld the pledge to uphold the peace and keep the country stable and progressive.

He called on citizens to be proud of themselves and their country - to be proud of preserving the sovereignty and cohesive integrity of Africa's first and oldest republic.

He also extended many thanks to Liberia's friends, partners, and foreign residents for assisting the country to uphold and defend its sovereignty.

President Weah said the theme for this year's celebration, "Giving Our People Hope For A Violence Free, Fair, Transparent and Inclusive And Credible Elections," has served Liberians a notice about their Constitution and their duty to uphold it.

"The theme of this year's celebration is, therefore, a reminder for us to do our duty to our country and our God," he stated.

He said it is interesting to note that the 176th Independence Day celebration marked the final Independence Day celebration of his first mandate as President of Liberia, and the last before the holding of elections in a few months.

President Weah congratulated Chief Zanzan Karwor, Chairman of the Council of Chiefs and Elders, for the beautiful oration he delivered on Liberia's 176th Independence Day celebration.

He said Chief Karwor's selection to serve as National Orator on the day was in honor and respect to the Traditional Chiefs and Zoe's of the land.