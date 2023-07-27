Liberia: Speaker Chambers Inducted Into the Order of the Star of Africa With the Grade of Grand Band

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has been admitted into the Order of the Star of Africa with the Grade of Grand Band.

Speaker Chambers was decorated with insignia by President George Weah who was assisted by his Foreign Minister Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr, during the celebration of Liberia 176th Independence Day held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia.

President Weah recounted and praised Speaker Chambers for his numerous roles and extraordinary performances in serving his Country in the Liberian Legislature.

PROFILE OF DR. BHOFAL CHAMBERS Speaker of the Honorable 54th National Legislature, Republic of Liberia

Dr. Bhofal Chambers is of Liberian origin, born on September 9, 1961, in Pleebo, Maryland County. Hon. Chambers holds a combined Masters's and Ph. D. Degrees in the field of Criminal Justice with emphasis in Law Enforcement Management from the Columbus University and a bachelor's degree in law enforcement from the Metropolitan State University, all in the USA. He believes in the sanctity of life. His philosophy is based on obtaining better hope and opportunity for all lives, especially the underserved and most vulnerable in the Liberian society. He also believes in serving humanity everywhere. He hopes to restore the last dignity, respect, and honor of the people of Liberia by empowering and safeguarding their basic human rights. He is a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples (NAACP), the oldest and largest human rights organization in the United States of America.

Dr. Chambers was elected as Representative of District #2 in Maryland County, Republic of Liberia, in 2006; he was reelected for a third 6-year term on October 10, 2017. Dr. Chambers then subsequently ascended to the position of Speaker of the National Legislature on January 15, 2018, due to his outstanding and uncompromising advocacy for social justice in Liberia. Dr. Chambers' primary objective is to ensure that the political, educational, social, and economic needs of all Liberians are met. He is also focused on the elimination of all prejudices and the removal of all barriers of class, social, religious, ethnic, or racial discrimination through the democratic process. He stands ready to advance or promote the Liberian postwar trust and peace-building process.

Dr. Chambers is a renowned Law Enforcement practitioner, who believes in selfless sacrifice. As a law enforcement practitioner, he believes that his fundamental responsibility is to serve all peoples of the world, irrespective of ethnicity, class, philosophy, gender, disability, belief, or political affiliation.

Dr. Chambers has been a proud recipient of several scholarship awards from the William V.S. Tubman College of Technology in Liberia, The Mano River Union Telecommunications Institute in Sierra Leone; the British Telecom Technical College in England; the Deutsche Bundespost in the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Law Enforcement Opportunity, Incorporated in the United States Government, amongst others.

It is because he has benefited from such kind gesture by several reputable institutions and people of goodwill that he wants to extend similar gesture to the people of Liberia, particularly the underserved Liberian public and all troubled communities throughout Liberia by lending his expertise to the nation-building process or postwar reconstruction.

In total, Dr. Chambers believes in putting the primacy of the human, economic, educational, and social security of all Liberians before the unreflective service of any kind. He wants everyone to remember that the greatest nobility ever is service to humanity.