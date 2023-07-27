Liberia: LEC Lights up Slum Communities

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has finally switched on some slum communities in Montserrado County.

On Tuesday, 25 July 2023, LEC Chief Executive Officer Monie R. Captan led a team of electricity engineers to switch the light on in Iron Factory Block B, 72nd Army-Camp Field, and Lone Star Cell - Number one & two, Jacob Town, respectively.

The exercise was part of the Gap Communities Electrification Project (G-CEP), which targets areas, communities, villages, and towns initially left out of the LEC- Power Grid electricity program -sponsored by the World Bank.

LEC said G-CEP is a self-initiative sponsored by the Corporation, to expand electricity to slum and hard-to-reach communities to help curtail power theft.

Leading the team, Monie R. Captan stressed the significance of electricity to the thresholds of the population.

Captan said the Corporation's aim is to provide access to electricity for unserved and underserved areas, left out of the LEC power-grid project.

Mr. Captan highlighted that the LEC intends to improve livelihoods, and social services, and help mitigate environmental and economic challenges of the slum communities.

He noted further that the intent is to curtail power theft, something he said hinders the economic growth of a nation.

The LEC Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Captan also stated that the gaps electrification project is a priority for the Government of Liberia (GOL).

He indicated that electrifying the entire Liberia and ensuring every Liberian has access to electricity is the prime objective of the LEC.

He commended the government of President George Manneh Weah for the tireless efforts in supporting the corporation to ensure that the livelihoods of the people are improved with access to electricity.

For his part, the Executive Director for Engineering and Major Connections (PEMC) at LEC, Dele I. Shobayo, cautioned community dwellers to be protective citizens, and calm down against power theft.

Mr. Shobayo encouraged them to be good citizens and customers who will protect the electricity given to them.

He urged citizens to desist from trespassing meters, which is at the detriment of their safety and lost to the LEC.

In an overview of G-CEP, Mr. Shobayo, said it seeks to bridge electricity access gaps, especially for people living in difficult and remote areas.

He said through the G-CEP project, thousands of households will benefit from electricity.

According to him, this intervention fits into the poverty alleviation efforts through the government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) while decentralizing electricity to foster socio-economic development and improve the livelihoods of residents.

At least 275 households were electrified in Iron Factory on Tuesday, while 400 plus had access to electricity across Lone Star Cell, Jacob Town, and 72nd Army Camp-field Communities.

Speaking Isaac Fagalo -Chairman of Iron Factory Community commended LEC for the initiative.

He expressed delight that it has been over 33 years since the community last had access to electricity.