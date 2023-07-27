Liberia: AFL Widows Honor Ex-Rebel Commander 'General Power'

Widows and children of ex-service personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia have honored former notorious rebel commander, Augustine Nagbe alias "General Power" for ensuring that they got their benefits from national government.

The program, held at the office of the National Veterans Affairs on Star Base, Bushrod Island, on Monday, July 24, brought together hundreds of widows and children, including a representative from the Office of President Weah.

Providing reasons for the special recognition, Madam Musu Kermue disclosed that the honoree has stood by them for over 20 years of their suffering.

She stressed that during their tough time when neither past governments nor top stakeholders could recognize them for their late husbands' sacrifices to the country, General Power didn't sit supinely and watch them suffer alone but stood with them.

She said all along, people described them as Christmas widows, July 26 widows, US$25 widows and a bag of rice widows because they were in pursuit of their benefits from the government.

Madam Kermue said the AFL women are virtuous women with words and they are not ungrateful to those who seek their welfare as in the case of Mr. Augustine Nagbe alias "General Power".

The Co-Chair of the group averred that regardless of the flogging many of their colleagues received from state security that allegedly led to the death of some of their colleagues, they unapologetically chose to support President George Manneh Weah for his reelection bid.

According to her, they had received numerous calls from some influential individuals in the country, who tried to manipulate their minds to turn against the Liberian leader, but they rejected those persuasions on grounds that there was a tomorrow which they are enjoying now under the Coalition for Democratic Change led government.

Madam Kermue noted that no stakeholder has tolerated what she called their nonsense and drastic steps taken than "General Power" so he deserves their honor as a father, mentor, defender and leader figure he is to them.

She revealed that it was through the tireless efforts of "General Power", his calls, messages and series of meetings held with President Weah and his Executive Chief for Protocols, Ambassador Nora Finda Bundoo that today, they are no longer protesting on the streets for benefits.

"Our father went through stress to get George Weah's feet to the fire; [he] went through sleepless nights to make Finda Bundoo pick up her phone.

The Bible says, little is much when God is in it and so the little, we're benefiting from George Weah today, we are happy," she said.

However, gowning the honoree, the Chair for the AFL Women and Children, Madam Mary Allison, disclosed that President Weah is the only Liberian leader, who continues to seek the interest of citizens since slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe.

She noted that during past regimes, the AFL widows and children used to take home a few cups of rice but unlike the CDC led government, each beneficiary is taking home a full bag of rice.

Madam Allison also lauded "General Power" for his support to them, stressing that it is important for each member to remember him in their daily prayers for his kindness.

At the same time, she said Ambassador Nora Finda Bundoo actually deserves the name, "Rescue Mother" because she feels for humans, and she loves humans irrespective of their background.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the honor, Mr. Nagbe thanked the AFL widows and children for recognizing his sacrifices to humanity.

