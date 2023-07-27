Liberia: Jeety's Tyre Factory 98 Percent Complete

Margibi — -production expected in 3 weeks

Indian Businessman and Philanthropist, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva a.k.a. Jeety, says he has done about 98 percent work on his US$25 million Rubber Processing Factory in Weala-Cinta Township, Margibi County.

According to him, production is expected to start in the next four weeks, and the factory will be the first to produce Liberian-made tyres.

Mr. Jetty made the disclosure on July 26, 2023, at the Jeety Rubber LLC Health Center along German Camp Road in Weala when he distributed food and non-food items along with cooked hot meals to over 1,500 children from Weala and its environs.

Speaking during the July 26 Independence Day celebration, Mr. Jeety stated: "Let me give good news to everybody. Our factory is ninety-eight percent complete. We will do the production maybe in the next two, three weeks, or four weeks by the grace of God."

At the onset of the factory construction sometimes ago, Mr. Jeety told journalists during a tour of the construction site that production of tyres will start in 2026, just 100 years after the American-operated rubber plantations Firestone, the world-leading rubber producer began operation in Liberia and shipment of latex outside the country.

The factory, including warehouses, washing and treatment plants is situated on 13 hectares of land.

It is expected to be the largest in the country with a factory building occupying 132,000 square feet that will be completely prefabricated.

The construction, which was estimated to take one year to complete, started just six months after the Government of Liberia and Jeety Rubber LLC signed a concession agreement in December 2021.

According to the agreement, Jeety Rubber LLC will construct, develop, and operate a national rubber processing and production plant to produce tyres and other natural rubber products.

The processing plant is also expected to produce hand gloves, rain boots, and rubber bands, among others. The company is expected to process approximately 25,000 tons of natural rubber annually. Currently, Jeety has opened his doors to local rubber producers like Farmers Hope Company that is now using about one acre of his property to buy rubber from local farmers for onward shipment abroad like Firestone has done in Liberia for over two centuries.

