--Cummings on 176th Independence Day celebration

Presidential aspirant Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says Liberia is bleeding and is too old and experienced to be where it is today.

The opposition leader has expressed frustration over Liberia's 176th Independence Day celebration which was observed Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

The opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) standard bearer addressed a major press conference at his party headquarters in Sinkor Tuesday, 25 July ahead of the holiday.

Mr. Cummings argued that the country is bleeding, and Liberians are suffering.

"Our country is bleeding. Liberians are suffering. This is why it is not enough that we only change parties in October," said Mr. Cummings.

"We must elect the right leadership to inspire a change in mindset if we are serious to lift Liberians from poverty."

Cummings stressed the need to make Liberia a better place for all Liberians.

He said with faith in God and the people's support, the country will be fixed and changed.

"Liberia is 176 years old. Our country is too old and experienced to be where we are today," lamented Mr. Cummings.

"We are 118 years older than Singapore, 101 years older than the State of Israel, and 110 years older than the Republic of Ghana," he added.

According to the CPP leader, Liberia inspired those countries and assisted others to become independent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yet, he said, as it celebrates its age, Liberia is ranked among the poorest and most corrupt nations on earth.

According to him, the country is down but Liberians can lift Liberia again based on the decision they will make on 10 October at the polls.

He assured Liberians that Liberia will rise again, adding that the nation is fractured but it can be healed, reconciled, and united.

According to Cummings, Liberians can find themselves again not as tribesmen and women, but as equal citizens.

He said the country has fallen behind other nations, but Liberia can run faster to not only catch up but surpass them.

"Although we are blessed with so much natural wealth, yet we are poor. Too many of our people live in unacceptable conditions of poverty and are continuing to die from preventable and treatable illnesses," he continued.

The CPP leader lamented that Liberia is blessed with fertile soil and good weather; yet, its citizens cannot feed themselves.