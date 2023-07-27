Africa: Chakwera - Africa Vision Needs to Be Youth-Centric

MALAWI President, Mr Lazarus Chakwera has insisted that the vision for African continent should be youth-centric

President Chakwera told the gathering at the Africa Human Capital Heads of State and Government Summit at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that young people need to be educated, stay healthy and have innovative minds that are capable of creating that future.

He also told the summit that Malawi's development agenda rests on human capital development.

"Our vision is youth-centric. Young people need to be educated, stay healthy and have innovative minds that are capable of creating that future," he said.

Mr Chakwera said that investing in human capital would set the country on the right track towards achieving her long- and short-term development goals.

"When we are talking about Malawi 2063, an inclusively wealthy, industrialised and self-reliant nation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); these things cannot happen without human capital development," said Mr Chakwera.

The president highlighted that the youth make up a majority of Malawi's population hence the need to tailor youth-friendly interventions to ensure that they secure the country's future.

The Dar es Salaam African Heads of State Human Capital Summit meeting has been organised by government of Tanzania and the World Bank under the theme: "Investing in people for building a high-productivity, inclusive, resilient economy."