Senegal: Dozens of People Killed in Senegal Bus Crash

27 July 2023
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — A bus accident in northern Senegal has killed 24 people, including four children, President Macky Sall said.

According to Sall, the incident took place in the Louga region's Ngeune Sarre village.

"I express my compassion following the terrible road accident this morning on the RN2 in Ngeune Sarre. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the 23 deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. I still call for more caution on the road," Sall said in a statement.

In January this year, 20 people were killed and 24 injured in a collision in the same area, near Louga. The previous week, at least 40 people were killed and dozens more were injured when two buses crashed in central Senegal.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries," Sall said at the time, and declared a three-day state of mourning.

After the accidents, officials came under fire for failing to take any preventative measures and for frequent accidents that occur on Senegal's roadways. An extensive list of measures, including a ban on overnight bus travel, were announced by the government in response LINK. However, experts in transportation said that many of the measures were unrealistic.

