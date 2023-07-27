Nigeria: Bandits Kill 7 Soldiers, 20 Vigilantes in Zamfara

Seven Nigerian Soldiers including an Officer and a Policeman, as well as 20 members of vigilante groups that fought along with the troops have been killed by armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The troops and vigilantes were killed when the bandits ambushed/attacked them while conducting foot patrols to rid the state of bandits camps and enclaves.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba while confirming the casualties, also said two soldiers have been declared missing in acttion

He made the disclosure in a statement titled, 'Bandits Sustain Casualties While Attacking Troops of FOB Kango on Patrol.'

Buba said, "On 24 July 2023, bandits attack troops of Sect 1 FOB Kango while on foot patrol.

"The troops repelled the attack inflicting casualties on the bandits.

"Troops however sustained casualties in the process as follows: Killed in Action were 1 officer, 5 soldiers, 1 NPF personnel and 20 vigilantes that joined the troops to repel the attack.

"2 soldiers missing in action.

"The corpses of the deceased were deposited at Yerima Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau in Zamfara State.

"Specific details of the deceased are being withheld until completion of administrative procedures to notify their families.

"Search and rescue operation still in progress.

"The FOB has been beefed up following the threats of reprisal by the bandits due to the casualties they sustained.

"Troops are poised for further offensive against the bandits."