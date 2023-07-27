Nigeria: FIFA Secretary-General, Samoura Speaks At AWIEF2023

27 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Secretary-General of the International Association of Football Federations, FIFA, Fatma Samoura is billed to speak as the keynote speaker at the forthcoming AWIEF2023, between November 9 and 10 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Senegal-born Fatma Samoura is the first-ever African, and woman to hold the role of Secretary-General at FIFA in its 116-year history.

Her involvement in the forthcoming event was amid the excitement around the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

As head of FIFA's administration, Fatma Samoura has played a pivotal role in transforming FIFA and has been instrumental in driving unprecedented growth in women's football which gained new impetus under her leadership.

With 32 teams, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is the biggest in the competition's history, providing a fitting send-off for the FIFA Secretary-General when she steps down in December.

