Liberia: LTA Makes '26 Donations to Menitama and Adjacent Communities

Monrovia — The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, made a donation to residents of Menitama and communities adjacent in observance of Liberia's 176th Independence Day.

Speaking to the residents during the donation, LTA's Chairperson, Madam Edwina Crump Zackpah, said no matter where people are placed in society, being of service to the community and country is very important.

"We at LTA care for you, and as we care for you, you too should care for each other and get involved in giving. Give back to your community where you are. It is good to always give back to your community," she said.

Madam Zackpah then encouraged the residents to be patriotic citizens and goodwill ambassadors who would stop complaining and see good in their country.

"There will always be complaints. Even 100 years ago, there have been complaints. Even out of Liberia, people complain. But this government is doing all it can to impact the lives of the people through the president's Pro-Poor Agenda for Transformation, "she noted.

The very cheerful residents in their individual responses showered praises on Chairperson Zackpah, the board of commissioners, and the LTA family for being so kind to them and always, especially during this Independence Celebration.