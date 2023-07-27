Liberia: Member of Group of 77 Raises Alarm Over Serious Sanitary Conditions, Urges Immediate Intervention

Monrovia — Joseph Gbanyan, a member of the Group of 77, a disabled organization, has voiced serious concerns about the current sanitary challenges they are facing, warning that if urgent action is not taken, it could lead to a major health outbreak.

Speaking with Frontpageafrica during a recent visit to the capitol, Gbanyan highlighted the deplorable state of their bathrooms and toilets, as well as the accumulation of garbage, which poses a significant health risk to their community. He emphasized that prompt intervention by the Monrovia City Corporation is necessary to prevent a potential disaster.

"Our living conditions are extremely poor, and infections are common due to the unsanitary environment. If we don't address this issue, it could result in the loss of many lives," Gbanyan expressed with deep concern.

The members of the Group of 77 are often seen around the capitol seeking financial assistance from visitors, staff, and lawmakers. They are forced to rely on these handouts to make ends meet, but Gbanyan and his colleagues aspire for a better life. They yearn for the opportunity to acquire vocational training and develop marketable skills to secure meaningful employment.

"We want to move away from this daily struggle and become self-reliant. We need vocational training and life empowerment skills to lead independent lives," Gbanyan explained.

He further called for the Group of 77 to be detached from the office of the Vice President and placed under an organization that can provide the necessary support for skill development and empowerment. Gbanyan reasoned that the Vice President's office has neglected them, and they have received little assistance in the form of rice rations, which are provided only every six months and are insufficient to meet their needs.

"We believe that the Group of 77 should be under an organization that genuinely cares for our well-being. The Vice President has not shown any interest in our concerns, and it is unfair to leave us in such dire conditions without adequate support," Gbanyan stated.