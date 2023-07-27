Liberia: Two Individuals Fined for Illegal Possession of Chimpanzee and Crocodiles

Monrovia — The Barnerville Magisterial Court has imposed fines on defendants Domah Parker and Joseph D. Bestman for separate cases of illegal possession of wildlife without permits, as per Liberia's wildlife law.

Defendant Domah Parker was fined the maximum amount of US$150.00 after admitting to the possession of a chimpanzee without a permit and subsequently seeking forgiveness. He was brought to court based on a special wildlife investigative report that charged him with possession of live animals without a permit or license, as well as cruelty to animals.

Acting stipendiary magistrate, Atty Patrick G Tamba, declared in his ruling, "Considering the defendant's contrition during the proceedings, the court has decided to fine the defendant in accordance with Liberia's wildlife law." Magistrate Tamba emphasized that the defendant had confessed to possessing the animals without a permit and had pleaded for leniency, promising not to repeat the offense.

Magistrate Tamba further stated, "Failure to pay the fine within the stipulated time period will result in a three-month imprisonment for the defendants." He urged both parties and their lawyers to sign the court's ruling, indicating their acceptance and understanding of the verdict.

In a separate case, the Monrovia City Court found defendant Joseph D. Bestman, proprietor of the Noah Art School, guilty of possessing a crocodile without a permit from the wildlife investigation team. Associate magistrate Lasagna L. Kamara delivered the ruling, stating, "Upon hearing the writ, the clerk of court entered a guilty plea."

Magistrate Kamara continued, "In light of the guilty plea made openly in court and in the presence of his legal counsel, this honorable court finds the defendant Bobby Domah Parker guilty of the crime of possessing live animals without a permit or license and cruelty to animals." The defendant was subsequently sentenced to pay a fine of US$100.00 within 24 hours as a deterrent against future criminal conduct.

The Special Wildlife Investigation Unit, comprising officers from the Liberia National Police (LNP), FDA, LRA or Customs, collaborates with organizations like Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue and Protection and the Libassa Wildlife Sanctuary in the protection of Liberia's wildlife.

The report highlights that hunting, trading, keeping protected species as pets, killing, or consuming them is strictly prohibited in Liberia and punishable by law.