Liberia: LWSC Eases Water Burdens in Central Monrovia - Begins Water Restoration Process in the Area

Monrovia — Central Monrovia and its adjacent communities are celebrating as the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has taken significant steps to alleviate the burden of water scarcity that has plagued the area for nearly a decade. Thanks to the efforts of LWSC and support from the World Bank, safe and affordable pipe-borne water will soon be readily available to the residents, eliminating the need for early morning searches for clean drinking water.

Communities like Johansson Street, UN Drive, PHP Community, Capitol Bye Pass, Slipway Community, Crown Hill, Bassa Community, Mamba Point, Ashmun Street, Carey Street, New Port Street, Mechlin Street, Camp Johnson Road, and Clay Street can now access safe water by simply turning on their taps, once the LWSC completes the necessary repairs and replacements of broken pipes, some of which have not seen water flow since 2015.

In addition to these areas, other communities such as Benson Street, Ducor Community, Buzzy Quarter, Warren Street, Johnson Street, Center Street, Gurley Street, Perry Street, Front Street, Buchanan Street, West Point, Macdonald Street, Lynch Street, Broad Street, and Jallah's Town Community will also benefit from the restored water supply.

The successful test pumping on July 24, 2023, marked a major milestone in the restoration process, following the construction of an express line from the Fish Market Booster Station on Tubman Boulevard to the LWSC Newport Street Booster Station in Central Monrovia, made possible by the World Bank's financial support.

During the program commemorating the test pumping and the handover of the express line, the Managing Director of LWSC, Senator G. Alphonso Gaye, emphasized the importance of access to clean and safe drinking water as a fundamental human right. He praised President George Weah's commitment to upholding this right and acknowledged the role of water supply in Liberia's socio-economic development.

The LWSC Managing Director expressed gratitude for the World Bank's support and acknowledged the efforts of previous management teams in making the project a reality. He reassured the community that LWSC's technical and field crews would work diligently to replace and repair the water supply system, ensuring a seamless flow of water to the residents.

Mr. Walker Richards, the World Bank's project engineer, confirmed the successful implementation of the approximately six million US dollar express line project. He assured the community that the pipeline was in good shape and that the LWSC would carry out additional repairs as needed.

The restoration of safe and reliable pipe-borne water in Central Monrovia and its neighboring communities is expected to have positive impacts on the residents' quality of life, reducing economic hardships and addressing health concerns associated with water scarcity.

With the completion of the final activities, the LWSC is poised to fulfill its commitment to providing sustainable and unhindered water supply to the area, ensuring that women and children can finally enjoy a good night's sleep without worrying about water shortages.