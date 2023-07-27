Ghana: Dreams FC Target Group Stage Ticket in Confed. Cup

Ghana's CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Dreams FC, have targeted a group stage appearance in this year's competition.

The MTN FA Cup winners will begin their first continental campaign on August 20 away to fellow debutant, Milo FC de Kankan, of Guinea in the first preliminary round of the competition, with the return leg taking place on August 26 in Accra.

The winner of the tie will advance to face the winner of AS Douanes of Niger versus FC Kallon from Sierra Leone in the second preliminary round for a group stage appearance.

The Technical Director of the club, Abdul-Karim Zito, who guided the team to their first major trophy success that qualified them for the competition, says a group stage appearance was their first target.

Speaking to the Time Sports after the draw, Coach Zito disclosed that the team's objectives for the competition were in three phases.

"First of all, we are eyeing a passage to the group stage of the competition. Following that would be how we handle the group stage challenge and climax it with a dream final."

He said, all these were attainable targets for the club.

Coach Zito said they have little information about their Guinean counterpart, but was working with the technical team to devise strategies to face them.

"This is the first time I am hearing the name Milo FC de Kankan. I am sure they have also not heard of Dreams FC but come what may, we will get past them."

He said preparations for the task has started long before the announcement of the draws with two training sessions daily.

Coach Zito, who is holding the fort pending the arrival of a new coach, said they have targeted one or two players to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

He explained that Dreams FC opted out of the GHALCA Top 4 competition because it was not part of their plans.

Abdul-Karim Zito is a CAF Champions League winner with Asante Kotoko in 1983.