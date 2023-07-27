Ghana: Teshie Sambo 4 FC Win AEDFA Div. 3 League

27 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Teshie-based Sambo 4 FC have been crowned champions of the Benjamin Ayiku Narteh 2022/23 Division 3 League organised by the Accra East District Football Association (AEDFA).

They defeated Maranatha FC 2-0 in the champion of champions game played at the Nungua Town Park on Sunday.

Two second-half strikes in the space of five minutes gave the Zone One champions the victory over the Zone Two winners.

Sambo 4 had the opener as late as the 82nd minute through Nathanial Mensah before Christian Bortier Borlabi drove home a free kick from the edge of the box to put the game beyond the La based side.

The winners received a glittering trophy, medals, a citation, and a set of jerseys, with the runners-up walking home with medals and a citation.

The Head Coach of Sambo 4, Frank Nii Ayi Tettey, was adjudged the Best Coach of the Season and was presented with a trophy, tactical board, and a citation and would be joined by Alex Kofi, his counterpart from Maranatha FC, for a sponsored CAF License D courses.

Richmond Addy of La Mandela FC was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Season, while Jacob Mensah Akpor of Sambo 4 FC picked the Goalkeeper of the Season Award.

The Chairman of AEDFA, Mr Richard Boateng, presented the Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Mr Narteh, with a citation thanking him for the sponsorship of the league.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Narteh said the sponsorship was his way of empowering the youth in the Osu, La, Teshie, and Nungua enclaves to chase their dreams of becoming great footballers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.