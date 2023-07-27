Ghana: Kennedy Agyapong Picks 1st Position for August 26 NPP Special Delegates Voting

Balloting of presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) yesterday took place at a closed door meeting with officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), and the NPP Election Committee, at the party's headquarters in Accra.

All the 10 presidential aspirants, who were recently approved by the National Council, following the recommendation of the Vetting Committee of the party, were present to participate in the exercise.

This is ahead of voting by the special delegate, on August 26, 2023, to elect five of the 10 aspirants to contest the NPP flagbarareship for Election 2024.

Ballot papers would be printed by the EC, and supervised by nominees of the aspirants as,

Mr Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, picked the first (1) position, followed by Mr Alan Kyerematen, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Kwadwo Poku, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Mr Addai Nimo, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Kyerematen Agyarko, while Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia picked the last position.

Addressing journalists after the balloting, spokesperson for the NPP Election Committee, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markins, said the exercise was successful and all aspirants were excited about the process and arrangement towards the election.

He said the elections would be conducted by the EC, and as well takes the responsibility of printing of the ballot papers and all security arrangement during the voting exercise.

Mr Afentyo-Markins, Deputy Minority Leader, and MP Awutu Senya, said the committee took the opportunity to engage the aspirants on matters of concern, and build consensus on the nagging issues raised by some of presidential aspirants.

He stressed that the ballot papers would not be printed by the party, but the EC with the representative of the aspirants, who would supervise the whole process of the elections.

Mr Afentyo-Markins said the aspirants had been brief on the type of pictures needed by the EC for printing the ballot papers, while the notice of polls would be communicated to party members in due time.

He said the party had also agreed to do proxy voting, which had been accepted by the aspirants, stressing that, deadline for proxy is September 2, 2023, while the lists of delegates would be given to the aspirants in due time.