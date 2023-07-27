Nigeria: Adamawa Governor Approves Five Measures to Cushion Effects of Subsidy Removal

The measures are subsidy allowance, full minimum wage implementation, food distribution, subsidised fertiliser, and transportation support services.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has announced the implementation of some measures that would help cushion the impact of subsidy removal on residents of the state.

Mr Fintiri, who made the announcement on Thursday, said he took the decision after a series of meetings with various interest groups in the state, especially leaders of organised labour and heads of relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.

Nigerians are battling inflation following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu. The removal led to an increase in the price of petrol from N195 to N550. Other reasons were also given as part of the food crisis in the country.

Mr Fintiri said the five measures to be implemented include subsidy allowance, full minimum wage implementation, food distribution, subsidised fertiliser and provision of transportation support services.

While the allowance seeks to alleviate the immediate financial burden, Mr Fintiri said the state government had ordered 70 trucks of maize and 20 trucks of rice to be distributed at subsidised rates.

"A subsidy allowance of N10,000 will be granted to all workers and pensioners on the payroll of the state government for a period of six months.

"Full Minimum Wage Implementation: Commencing with August salaries, local government workers will receive their salaries in accordance with the full minimum wage of the federal government. This decision seeks to improve the standard of living for local government employees and ensure their remuneration is fair and just.

"In response to the potential increase in food prices due to the subsidy removal, the state government has ordered 70 trucks of Maize and 20 trucks of rice for distribution to the citizenry at subsidised rates. This initiative intends to make essential food items more affordable and accessible to the public.

"Recognising the importance of the agricultural sector, 50 trucks of fertiliser will be distributed to workers and the public engaged in agricultural activities at subsidised rates. This move is designed to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity in the state.

"Buses will be provided to ease transportation for workers and the public within the state and local government areas. This measure aims to alleviate transportation challenges that may arise due to the subsidy removal and ensure smooth movement for all residents," he said.

Mr Fintiri said the approved measures demonstrated his administration's commitment to supporting the people of the state during the period of subsidy removal.