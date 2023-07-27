Nigeria: Adamawa Governor Approves Five Measures to Cushion Effects of Subsidy Removal

27 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The measures are subsidy allowance, full minimum wage implementation, food distribution, subsidised fertiliser, and transportation support services.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has announced the implementation of some measures that would help cushion the impact of subsidy removal on residents of the state.

Mr Fintiri, who made the announcement on Thursday, said he took the decision after a series of meetings with various interest groups in the state, especially leaders of organised labour and heads of relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.

Nigerians are battling inflation following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu. The removal led to an increase in the price of petrol from N195 to N550. Other reasons were also given as part of the food crisis in the country.

Mr Fintiri said the five measures to be implemented include subsidy allowance, full minimum wage implementation, food distribution, subsidised fertiliser and provision of transportation support services.

While the allowance seeks to alleviate the immediate financial burden, Mr Fintiri said the state government had ordered 70 trucks of maize and 20 trucks of rice to be distributed at subsidised rates.

"A subsidy allowance of N10,000 will be granted to all workers and pensioners on the payroll of the state government for a period of six months.

"Full Minimum Wage Implementation: Commencing with August salaries, local government workers will receive their salaries in accordance with the full minimum wage of the federal government. This decision seeks to improve the standard of living for local government employees and ensure their remuneration is fair and just.

"In response to the potential increase in food prices due to the subsidy removal, the state government has ordered 70 trucks of Maize and 20 trucks of rice for distribution to the citizenry at subsidised rates. This initiative intends to make essential food items more affordable and accessible to the public.

"Recognising the importance of the agricultural sector, 50 trucks of fertiliser will be distributed to workers and the public engaged in agricultural activities at subsidised rates. This move is designed to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity in the state.

"Buses will be provided to ease transportation for workers and the public within the state and local government areas. This measure aims to alleviate transportation challenges that may arise due to the subsidy removal and ensure smooth movement for all residents," he said.

Mr Fintiri said the approved measures demonstrated his administration's commitment to supporting the people of the state during the period of subsidy removal.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.