Nigeria: Tribunal - I Will Walk Naked If Obi Wins - Charly Boy

27 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has affirmed that he will walk naked on the street of Lagos if the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi wins at the tribunal.

Recall that Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared the winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was sworn in on May 29.

Peter Obi, and the Labour Party are currently challenging the victory of President Tinubu and the APC in court.

Charly Boy took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to reveal what he will do if Obi is declared the winner.

"When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

"For me,I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo. U nko?"

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.