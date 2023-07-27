Nigeria: I Like Davido but Wizkid Is My Favourite - British Actor, John Boyega

British actor, John Boyega, has revealed some of the things he loves about Nigeria including who his favourite artiste is.

According to the Nigerian-born thespian, even though he enjoys listening to Burna Boy and Davido, Wizkid is his favourite.

Boyega asserted that for a long time, he has been a fan of Wizkid and his songs.

He stated this in a recent podcast interview on Netflix.

"I would say Wiz, Wizkid. I have always loved Wiz.

"Obviously, sorry, Burna [Boy], all of them, Davido, there's so much but Wiz has always had my heart from the beginning. That is who I have followed the longest."

He also revealed that his favourite Nigerian dish is Jollof Rice while his favourite Nigerian city is Abeokuta.