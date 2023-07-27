Nigeria: Lagos to Build New Port in Badagry

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his government's commitment to construct a new port in the Badagry axis of the state to decongest Apapa and Tincan Island ports and bring in more investors into the state.

He disclosed this when the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state government was already in touch with a contractor for the construction of the Badagry Port.

While reiterating his administration's commitment to making Lagos a business destination for as many investors as possible to improve the economic prosperity of the state, Sanwo-Olu expressed willingness to continue to partner with the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure turnaround for the ports in the state to be globally competitive and make Lagos a top destination for West African countries.

Speaking earlier, the acting CG noted that Lagos as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria generated 70 to 75 per cent of customs revenue in the country.

He pledged to end smuggling so as to boost Made-in-Nigeria products and improve the economy of the country.