Nigeria: Lagos to Build New Port in Badagry

27 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his government's commitment to construct a new port in the Badagry axis of the state to decongest Apapa and Tincan Island ports and bring in more investors into the state.

He disclosed this when the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state government was already in touch with a contractor for the construction of the Badagry Port.

While reiterating his administration's commitment to making Lagos a business destination for as many investors as possible to improve the economic prosperity of the state, Sanwo-Olu expressed willingness to continue to partner with the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure turnaround for the ports in the state to be globally competitive and make Lagos a top destination for West African countries.

Speaking earlier, the acting CG noted that Lagos as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria generated 70 to 75 per cent of customs revenue in the country.

He pledged to end smuggling so as to boost Made-in-Nigeria products and improve the economy of the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.