Nigeria: Rema Walks Off Stage in Atlanta Over Disapproval With Venue

27 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has refused to perform in Atlanta, USA, on Thursday, citing the venue's terrible condition.

Rema is currently on his Raves and Roses North America tour after a successful tour in India.

In a disappointing turn of events, the singer was captured in a video saying the concert would not go on, citing safety concerns and 'disrespect' for the fans and Afrobeats.

"We don't move like this; Afrobeats is way too big to move like this. I don't take no rubbish and I respect my fans."

He also announced a reschedule of the show before walking off the stage.

"I'm going to reschedule this show [because] they have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeats by treating you guys like this. I love you."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.