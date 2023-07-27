Ghana: Israel Ready to Assist Ghana Enhance Food Security - Foreign Minister

The govt of Israel is ready to deploy its knowledge and capabilities to support Ghana to improve agriculture to enhance food security, says Foreign Minister, Mr Eli Cohen.

"For 75 years, we have grown to be globally recognised as leaders in variety of industries, including Agritech, Watertech, Cybertech, Fintech, Med-tech, Renewable energy," he stated.

Mr Eli Cohen was speaking at the first Israel-Ghana Business Forum in Accra on Tuesday as part of his maiden visit to Ghana.

He said Ghana had good climate with fertile lands, large and youthful labour force and should be exporter and not importer of food.

The programme organised by the Israeli Embassy in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Association of Ghana Industries was on the theme; 'Connecting Markets, Driving Prosperity.'

It focused on Israeli's economic, trade and business relations in Africa with emphasis on Ghana.

Mr Cohen was accompanied by leading Israeli companies in sectors such as agriculture, water, fintech, cybersecurity and mining technologies and A.D. Con Ltd., LR Group, Dekel Agri-Vision PLC, LESICO, DataHarbor and Migdal Seeds.

Mr Cohen stressed the need for Ghana and Israel to strengthen the trade economic relations between the two countries.

According to him, Ghana and Israel had enjoyed strong bilateral relations for the past six decades, and there was the need to replicate same in the trade and economic sector.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Crops, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, said Ghana established diplomatic and bilateral relations in 1958 and since, the relationship between the two countries had been cordial.

He said the two countries had co-operated in the areas of cyber security, defence, health and education.

Dr Addo stressed the need for the two countries to extend their fruitful diplomatic and bilateral relations to trade and economics.

He said Ghana abounded with so much investment opportunities which the Israeli investors could take advantage to diversify their investment portfolios, and added that investment opportunities existed in oil and gas, energy generation, mining and agriculture.

Dr Frimpong said Israeli companies in Ghana could take advantage of the Continental Free Trade Area initiative to explore and reach the huge African market with a population of more than $ 1 billion, with a combined Gross Domestic Product of $3.4 trillion.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC, Mr Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, said Ghana was investment friendly and top investment destination in West Africa.

He urged Israeli companies and business to take advantage of the numerous investment opportunities in Ghana to establish their presence in the country.

The Israeli Foreign Minister's visit was climaxed with a reception in his honour by the Embassy of Israel in Ghana.