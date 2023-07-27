Ghana: Ga Central Municipal Health Directorate Administers 130,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

The Ga Central Municipal Health Directorate has administered 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of the over 300,000 population in the municipality, the Municipal Health Director, Dr Esther Odame Asiedu, has said.

Of the number, she said 90,483 had received at least one dose representing 47 per cent of the eligible population, adding that 70,507 representing 36 per cent of the eligible population had fully been vaccinated, while 10,370 received one booster.

Dr Asiedu disclosed this during the municipal's launch of the COVID-19 Vaccination Days (NaCVaDs) campaign last Wednesday.

The campaign was to increase uptake of the COVID-19 among eligible persons yet to be vaccinated, thereby ensuring herd immunity and ultimate protection against future pandemics in the country.

Dr Asiedu indicated that, even though the virus was no longer a global health emergency, there was the need for citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus.

"We are still recording ongoing cases of COVID-19 and even though there had been a declaration, it's a concern to us because it will affect productivity should one get infected," she added.

She advised citizens to continue to observe the safety protocols and also vaccinate to ensure their safety.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, said the declaration, however, meant a shift from emergency response to a more sustainable management programme necessary to address the ongoing challenge.

"Ending the COVID-19 emergency declarations does not mean the virus has been eradicated. We can all stay healthy and live with COVID-19 and other viruses by getting fully vaccinated, staying home when we are sick, and practising good hygiene.

These same successful health prevention tools apply to many infectious diseases. This is why we have made so much progress in the past three years," he added.

Dr Kissi expressed optimism that the COVID-19 would follow the trajectory of other seasonal illnesses and remain ready to ramp up the efforts during respiratory disease to save the state from paying many COVID-related expenses to reduce the health burden.

"You still should get vaccinated, get the updated vaccine, use at-home tests, stay home when you are sick, and wear a high-quality mask when respiratory viruses are circulating at high levels in your community," he advised.