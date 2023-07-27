Ghana: Be Mentally Prepared for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ...Kuuku Dadzie Tells Black Stars

Former Black Stars captain, James Kuuku Dadzie, has urged the technical team and playing body of the Black Stars to be psychologically prepared for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a chat with the Times Sports, the 1978 African Cup of Nations (FACON) winner said, "Football is a game of uncertainties. In the world of football today, there are no minnows, so we should not approach the qualifiers with the mind that some countries are bigger or better than others. We must not accommodate the thinking that some games are more important than others."

That, he explained was the only way Ghana can navigate around the rest of the pack to make a fifth appearance at the global Mundial scheduled for the three North American countries of Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America."

He said Ghana are favourites to snatch the single slot allotted the group but must be conscious of its uncertain nature.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group I with the Eagles of Mali, Barea of Madagascar, Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic, Coelacanths of Comoros, and Sao of Chad.

From the group, the country that tops will gain a straight ticket to the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

According to Coach Kuuku Dadzie, the other countries in the group were equally good enough, and qualifying to the final qualifying stage was a clear testimony of that.

"With such a mindset, we would leave no room for surprises or shocks, as has happened to us in times past with the likes of Comoros at the last AFCON."

The CAF instructor also stated that a lot would depend on the quality of players Coach, Chris Hughton, chooses and the kind of preparation the team gets.

"We must make sure we get adequate preparations; players selected must be based on merits and not favouritism. Players that are playing well and very fit should be the ones invited to play."

On the performance of Coach Hughton, the former Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs coach said it was too early to judge him since he was still trying to build a new team.

According to him, it was important for Ghana to be patient with the coach and allow him some more games to see his "handwriting" on the team.

"Three games in charge is not enough to judge him (Hughton), to be honest with you. In football, a lot depends on the players. Let's pray they will pick up early with him to deliver what Ghanaians expect of

them."