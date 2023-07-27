Ghana: Court to Announce Judgement Date for Aisha Trial Oct 12

The Accra High Court will on October 12, 2023, set the date to deliver judgment in the case of En Huang, the alleged galamsey kingpin.

The court presided over by Justice Mrs Lydia Osei-Marfo has, therefore, ordered the state, led by Mrs Yvonne AtakorahObuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecution, to file written address on September 20, 2023.

It further ordered the defence team, led by Mr Miracle Atachi, to file written address before October 11, 2023.

The court gave the orders after prosecutors concluded their cross-examination of En Huang, also known as (aka) Aisha Huang.

She is accused of undertaking mining operations without licence, facilitating the participation of persons in illegal mining and unlawfully re-entering Ghana after her deportation.

Aisha has denied all the charges, but she is in lawful custody.

Answering questions under cross-examination earlier, Aisha denied that she had engaged persons to mine illegally in Ghana.

Ashia Huang said, "It is not true that I have engaged anybody to engage in illegal mining on my

behalf. I swear, I have not engaged four Chinese nationals to work for me."

She also denied the accusation that she engaged some Chinese to mine for her at Bepotenten in Amansie Central, Ashanti Region, adding"I have never engaged in mining activities."

According to Aisha Huang, she had never bought land from some prosecution witnesses, to engage in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecution told Aisha Huang that she possessed three passports, one of which she had concealed.

When quizzed over alleged marriage to three men, Aisha Huang admitted to marrying a Ghanaian known as Anthony Fabian in China, in 2009.

She said the union lasted five years and that Fabian visited her in Ghana every year and disagreed with the prosecution that her alleged husband did not exist.

Aisha Huang said that Amoah Prince Kenneth was her partner, but could not recollect any liaison (link) with Daniel OduroAcheampong.

"I did not contract any marriage with Oduro at Oda in July 2018," she told the court.

Aisha Huang said she was not aware that the Ghana Immigration Service did not have records on Anthony Fabian.

She denied knowledge of a writ and injunction filed by some persons in connection with acquisition of land.

The court has adjourned the case to August 16, 2023, for mention. - GNA