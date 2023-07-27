Nigeria: Gov Otti Kicks As Security Agencies Allegedly Attack Residents After Killing of Officers

The officers were killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment in Abia on Tuesday evening.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has spoken on the alleged attack on residents of the state by security agencies, after gunmen killed two police officers in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the officers were killed when the gunmen attacked the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment in Abia, Chimezie Ukaegbu, on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at the popular SAMECK Junction around Ariaria International Market in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday evening by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Mr Otti condemned the attack and killing of the officers by the gunmen, describing it as "cruel, unjust and highly provocative."

Meanwhile, some security agencies, mainly police, were said to have returned and attacked some residents of Aba, after the two officers were killed by the gunmen.

A video clip which showed some armed men in police and military uniforms chasing the residents has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

The security agencies also reportedly destroyed properties and brutalised some residents during the attack.

The governor, in the statement, condemned the "reprisal" by the officers, stressing that such attack was "lawless and counterproductive, since such victims have not been proven to be directly or indirectly involved" in the killing of the two officers.

"The governor on getting to know about today's (Wednesday) reprisal immediately got the police authorities to withdraw the officers from the affected areas which paved the way for the return of peace and normalcy in the area," the statement read in part.

Mr Otti assured that his government would do everything within its powers to ensure that the killers of the officers and their sponsors "are brought to justice and that those police officers who took laws into their hands by brutalising innocent citizens and destroying people's properties" will be punished.

The governor also promised to render "adequate compensation" to the families of the slain officers and to innocent residents who were brutalised and their properties destroyed.

The security agencies have already swung into action to fish out the criminals in the state after investigation revealed the possible cause of the attack on the officers, he said.

He urged residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses without fear, assuring that his government would continue to place priority on their welfare and security.