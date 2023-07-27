Nigeria: Bayelsa Deserves 30 LGs, Governor Diri Tells National Assembly

Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri has called for the creation of at least 30 local government areas for the state by the National Assembly (NASS) in order to fast-track its development.

Diri stated this yesterday at the swearing-in of eight local government caretaker chairmen and 32 Rural Development Authority (RDA) chairmen at the executive council chambers of Government House, Yenagoa.

The oaths of allegiance and office were administered by the state chief registrar, Amaebi Oruka.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, charged the new caretaker chairmen of the councils and their RDA counterparts to reside in their local government headquarters.

He said the government would frown at any council chairman that flouted the directive on residency.

He also directed the new chairmen and their RDA counterparts to appoint only five supervisory councilors and that they are only entitled to three personal aides.

Governor Diri reminded them that the embargo on employment was still in force and that loans from banks and private sources were prohibited.

He said, "All caretaker committee chairmen and Rural Development Authority chairpersons are to reside in their local government headquarters and daily work there. Any travel outside the local government must be with the permission from my office.

"For the eight local government chairmen, you are to appoint five supervisory counselors. You are entitled to three special assistants only. And they are personal assistant, chief security officer and protocol officer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is still embargo on employment at all levels of staff be it temporary or casual employment. There is also a complete ban on all forms of borrowing, including loans from the bank and private sources.

"For emphasis, the issue of residency is very serious. We have had council chairmen that resided in Yenagoa. But we will no longer tolerate any chairman of council that makes Yenagoa his home rather than residing in the headquarters of the council or development authority.

"Bayelsa State currently has eight local government councils as enshrined and recognized by the 1999 constitution as amended. I therefore like to call on all members of the National Assembly from the state to make effort to ensure our 24 RDAs are recognised as local government councils.

"Local government councils should actually be the creation of the people of a particular state, depending on their resources. I do believe and know that if we control our resources in Bayelsa, we can create the number of local governments that will benefit our people."

The new caretaker committee chairmen are Alabo Hanson Karima (Brass), Chief. Belemu Nemine (Ekeremor), Inemo Oruebimiekumo (Kolokuma/Opokuma ) and Chief Samuel Kalaguo (Nembe)

Others are Chief Ibu Williams Mizodome (Ogbia), Richman Samuel Ebipade (Sagbama), Lucky Okodeh (Souther Ijaw), and Mr. Tobi Andy (Yenagoa)

Among the newly appointed 32 RDA chairpersons were seven women.