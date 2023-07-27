Nigeria: I'm Ready to Partner With UN for Women, Children's Advancement - Oluremi Tinubu

Mrs Oluremi said women must be more involved in decision-making positions like legislative arms, "because if laws are not changed, this would be the same game continuously."

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed her readiness to partner with the United Nations and its sister agencies to address various areas of concern, including the role of women in public life, increased participation in the economy, ending gender-based violence, child labour and the scourge of out-of-school children.

Mrs Tinubu disclosed this when the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, and his team paid her a courtesy visit at the State House Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Schmale promised, on behalf of his organisation, to collaborate with the office of the First Lady, knowing her antecedents, especially in women and children.

He said the UN is aware of President Bola Tinubu's stand on improving the economic situation in the country, and the UN is in support of this.

He said, "One issue is the role of women in public life, and we are very keen on it as you. We offer our support significantly in increasing the number of women in public life in Nigeria.

"Secondly, it is our understanding that the president has made the economy an important stone. Again, we know that women play a crucial role in the economy, considering food and security as a national emergency.

"We are ready to explore what more we can do to support the government and Your Excellency, in increasing the role of women in the economy and revitalising the economy.

Mr Schmale said the UN would support the first lady in ensuring that issues like polio, out-of-school children, child labour and violence against women are brought to a minimal level.

"The third issue is violence; former President Muhammadu Buhari had, three years ago, declared violence against women and children a national emergency. Again, we are offering support to the UN family in overcoming this emergency.

"Finally, there are issues around children that we think are of particular importance, the issue of school children out of learning environment and the issue of over 15 million children under the age of 14 in child labour in Nigeria obviously needs attention.

In her response, Mrs Tinubu said her office was ready to accept the UN offer, saying all the organisation stated are areas she remains passionate about and they are of importance to her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said her national programme, 'Renewed Hope Initiative', is also considering all the issues.

Women need to make more sacrifice

Meanwhile, the first lady has urged women to stop looking down on themselves and improve themselves.

Mrs Tinubu said women must be more involved in decision-making positions like legislative arms "because if laws are not changed, this would be the same game continuously."

She said, "We are the ones that need to stand up to help ourselves," asking, "Are the women ready to sacrifice?

"Education is very vital, and I don't believe that a woman cannot get all that she wants once she is educated, but our focus on education is for all, both boys and girls and even less privileged women," she said.