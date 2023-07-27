Nigeria: Ministerial List - Akpabio Presides Over Senate Plenary

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has arrived at the Senate Chamber and plenary has commenced.

He arrived at exactly 12:10pm.

After after Akpabio's arrival, the Senate thereafter entered an executive session.

Akpabio is expected to read the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu during the session.

Recall that Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria's 16th President on May 29, after his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari completed his eight years and two term administration.

The President was expected to form his cabinet, as the Fifth Amendment to the 1999 Constitution mandates the President to transmit the names of his ministerial-nominees to the National Assembly within 60 days upon assumption of office.

Tinubu's 60-day constitutional deadline to submit his ministerial list to the National Assembly ends on July 28, 2023 and there have been rumours on the subject.

Recall that Muhammadu Buhari administration witnessed a slow take-off, which was attributed to his late announcement of ministers.

Buhari unveiled his cabinet six months after his inauguration in 2015, but there were higher expectations from Nigerians that Tinubu would do things differently.

Meanwhile, on July 6, 2023, Alake, debunked the rumours, saying the President knows when it is fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.

Alake said, "About the ministerial list, there is no iota of truth in all of those things," Alake said. "When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions."

"I can tell you all of those things you've been reading in the media are mere fabrications. This is an executive presidency; we're not running a parliamentary system. So, the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it's fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list," he added.