Africa: Taxation for Development: the Impact of the Ebola Epidemic On Citizen Support Across West Africa

27 July 2023
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release By Begoña Cabeza Martínez and Shaun DA Costa

Health shock shifts attitudes in favour of taxation in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

We explore the impact of the Ebola epidemic on attitudes toward taxation for development in West Africa. Utilising representative surveys from before and after the peak of the crisis, we estimate the impact of Ebola using both objective (recorded case rates) and self-reported measures of exposure (knowing a friend/relative who was infected with/died from Ebola). In addition, we consider the indirect impact of Ebola on redistributive preferences through disruption to different domains of life, including school, work, social gatherings, and medical care. Our empirical analysis demonstrates that higher levels of Ebola exposure and disruption are associated with greater levels of support for taxation for development.

Begoña Cabeza Martínez Begoña Cabeza Martínez is a policy analyst at the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission.

Shaun Da Costa Shaun Da Costa is a postdoctoral researcher at the Paris School of Economics.

Read the original article on Afrobarometer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Afrobarometer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.