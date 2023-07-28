Nigeria: Football Transfers - AC Milan Announce Signing of Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze is a highly-rated player who has been on several European club's radar for some time

AC Milan completed the signing of Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal for a reported fee of about €28 million on Thursday

The Nigerian winger signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri, who officially unveiled him on Thursday and handed him the number 21 jersey.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze from Villarreal CF.

"The Nigerian forward has signed for the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028," a statement on the official website of the 19-time Serie A champions read.

Great addition

Well-known for his pace, dribbling skills, and ability to create chances, Chukwuweze was last season voted the best African player in La Liga.

The Super Eagles star also prides himself as the youngest player to make over 100 appearances for Villarreal.

Chukwueze has represented Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers since beginning his career with the Golden Eaglets.

Many see Chukwueze's arrival as a major coup for AC Milan.

After a disappointing outing last season, Milan have been looking to strengthen their attack in recent months, and Chukwueze is a perfect fit for their style of play.

He is a dynamic player who can play on either flank, and he will add an extra dimension to Milan's attack.

Born in Umuahia (Nigeria) on 22 May 1999, Samuel came through the Diamond Football Academy before moving to Villarreal in 2017.

He played 20 games for the Spanish club's B team and scored four goals before making his debut with the senior team in September 2018. He featured 207 times, scoring 37 goals, and also won the Europa League.

The Eagles have capped him 28 times, and he has scored four goals.

AC Milan has enjoyed the services of some Nigerian players in the past; especially the duo of Taribo West and Taye Taiwo.

A close pal of Victor Osimhen who took Italy by storm with Napoli last season, Chukwueze will hope to dwarf whatever Taribo and Taiwo achieved during their spell with AC Milan.