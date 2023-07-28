Nigeria: First Lady, UN Partner to Eradicate Polio, Enhance Child Welfare

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed her eagerness to collaborate with the United Nations (UN) and its affiliated agencies to address crucial issues concerning women and children.

Mrs Tinubu spoke during a courtesy to her office by a UN delegation on Thursday.

During the courtesy visit, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, and his team engaged in discussions on various areas of concern.

The First Lady, known for her strong commitment to women and children's rights, discussed her willingness to work closely with the UN to tackle pressing matters such as the role of women in public life, increased participation in the economy, gender-based violence, child labour, and the challenge of out-of-school children.

Schmale acknowledged President Bola Tinubu's efforts to improve the country's economic situation and assured the First Lady that the UN fully supports this initiative.

He emphasised the importance of enhancing the role of women in public life and the economy, acknowledging their significant contributions, particularly in food security and economic development.

Furthermore, Schmale pledged the UN's support to address pressing issues affecting women and children in Nigeria.

He stated that the UN was committed to helping in reducing violence against women and children, including the urgent matters of polio eradication, out-of-school children, and child labor, which affect millions of young lives in the country.

Responding to the UN's proposals, Mrs Tinubu warmly welcomed the organisation's support, expressing her deep passion for the identified areas of concern.

She highlighted her national programme, Renewed Hope Initiative, which also aligns with the issues discussed.

Senator Tinubu urged for more women's involvement in decision-making positions, particularly in the legislative arm, as she believes this is crucial to bring about necessary changes through legislation.

She encouraged women to build self-confidence and emphasized the significance of education for all, including less privileged women, in achieving their aspirations.