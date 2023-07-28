Nigeria: Abbas Increases House Standing Committees, Names Wase, Faleke, Gagdi, Betara Chairmen

Mr Abbas named the committee heads during plenary on Thursday.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, constituted the standing committees of the House.

Mr Abbas, however, increased the number of the committees to 134 committees from 110 constituted by his predecessor, Femi Gbajabiamila.

This means, he created 24 new committees in the 360-member House.

Among those named as committee heads are former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, Yusuf Gagdi and Musa Betara, all of who aspired to the speakership seat against Mr Abbas some months ago. Messrs Gagdi and Betara later withdrew from the race.

Mr Wase (APC, Plateau) got the chairmanship of the less fancied committee on Federal Character, while Mr Betara (APC, Borno) was appointed the chairman of the committee on Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Gagdi retained the headship of the committee on Navy, which he headed under Mr Gbajabiamila.

Mr Abbas named Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano) as the chairman of the committee on Appropriations and he is to be deputised by Idu Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi).

President Bola Tinubu's political ally, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) retained the chairmanship of finance committee which he headed in the ninth session under Mr Gbajabiamila. Ditto for his deputy, Abdulahi Saidu (APC, Niger).

Mr Faleke, who hails from Kogi State, was the secretary of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation until some months back.

Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) is to chair the committee on Public Account while Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) retained the committee on defence.

The former Leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), is the new chairman of the committee on petroleum (Upstream).

Details to follow.......