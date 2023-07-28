Nigeria: Abbass Unveils 134 Standing Committee Chairmen, Deputies

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has inaugurated 134 standing committees, increasing the number by 25 from the 109 in the 9th Assembly.

Abbas who made the announcement of the Committee chairmen also named their deputies at plenary on Thursday

Abbas appointed the former chairman of Appropriation, Hon Aliyu Betara, as Chairman FCT; former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase as Chairman Committee on Federal Character, former Majority Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa as Chairman, Petroleum (Upstream).

Some of the new committees are, Committee on Islamic Pilgrimage Affairs, Committee on Christian Pilgrimage Affairs, Committee on Civil Societies and Development Matters and Committee on Lake Chad.

Others are "Committee on Constituency Outreach, Committee on Federal Polytechnics, Committee on Basic Examination Boards, Committee on Legislative Budget and Research. Committee on Industry, Committee on Public Service Matters, Committee on Science Research Institutions, Committee on Public Asset, Committee on Shipping Services"

Hon. Abubakar Bicchi was named Chairman, Committee on Appropriation; Hon. Amos Daniel, Chairman, Committee on House Services; Hon. Akin Alani, Chairman Committee on Works; Hon. David Zacharia, Chairman Committee on FCT-Judiciary.

The 9th Assembly lawmakers who retained their committees are Hon. James Faleke, Committee on Finance; Hon. Jimi Benson, Chairman, Committee on Defence; Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman Committee on Navy; and Hon. Leke Abejide, Chairman Commitee on Customs Services.

The Speaker also appointed Hon. Bamidele Salam as Chairman Committee on Public Account; Hon. Vigor Nwokolo, Chairman Committee on Power; Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, Chairman Foreign Affairs; and Hon. Mike Etaba, Chairman Committee on Public Petition.

He further called on the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to immediately design a capacity building programme that will equip the leadership of committees with the requisite knowledge and skill on committee management, oversight function, investigative hearing, public hearings and useful knowledge in this regard.

He charged the committee chairmen to carry every member along to ensure the interest of the people are always uppermost in any decision they take.

"Committee chairmen must ensure that there are functional secretariats for their respective committees.This is very crucial as the House is redefining legislative work at the Committees. All Committees are now required to submit regular reports of their activities to the leadership of the House on a quarterly basis. Investigative hearings, public hearings and reports from oversight functions have to be submitted to the House in plenary for further legislative action"

"Accordingly, the committees should draw up their workplans and submit same to the leadership of the house. Our responsibilities as lawmakers require diligence, probity, transparency, dedication and commitment to national interest. I therefore, charge you to be guided by these principles even as we embark on the oversight of other arms of government"

The House however adjourned plenary for its six weeks annual recess, to resume by September