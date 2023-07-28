Liberia: NEC to Decertify Political Parties

Just about 75 days to the October 10 polls, Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) has threatened to decertify and deactivate political parties that will not comply with campaign financing regulations.

For independent audit, the NEC said in Monrovia Thursday, 27 July 2023 that the regulation requires political parties to provide and disclose their assets, liabilities, and expenditure to the board of commissioners.

NEC Political Affairs Director Mr. Ignatius B. Wesseh issued the warning at a two-day Campaign Financing Regulation Training Workshop organized by Integrity Watch Liberia for over thirty political parties.

Mr. Wesseh informed the political parties that in September, the NEC will begin requesting political parties' financial reports.

According to him, the request is in fulfillment of Article 82 (c) of Liberia's 1986 Constitution and Sections 8.2, and 8.3 of the New Elections Law, particularly campaign financing regulation.

"The Constitution of Liberia provides that every election year, political parties should provide the NEC with their financial reports covering assets, liabilities, as well as expenditure," Mr. Wesseh stated.

"This process is intended to provide a level playing filed and transparent elections. There are legal punishments attached thereto, and we will make use of that law," he continued.

Mr. Wesseh disclosed that during the administration of former NEC chairperson Cllr. Jerome Kokoya, eight political parties that failed to honor their constitutional obligation and responsibility were decertified.

He warned political parties that similar actions will be taken against those that will deliberately refuse to honor the NEC's mandate.

According to Mr. Wesseh, political parties in Liberia were taught and adequately trained by a campaign financing specialist hired by UNDP to prepare financial reports.

He said they will be working with their financial specialists and experts in getting political parties' financial reports by 1 September 2023.

"Let this be known that we are not threatening you because most often when I tell my boss she can say no, but it's not a threat," Mr. Wesseh explained.

"Let go after them and make sure that we do the right thing. If you refuse to do it than we will take the actions," he warned.

He noted that Liberia is in an election year and political parties should not forget that they are being counted upon to give their September report.